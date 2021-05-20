newsbreak-logo
Blake Lively holds hands with husband Ryan Reynolds as the longtime couple stroll through NYC following lunch date

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 13 hours ago

Blake Lively and her husband of nearly a decade Ryan Reynolds were spotted out in New York City on Wednesday afternoon.

The longtime couple held hands as they strolled along the sidewalk after grabbing lunch in the city's trendy Tribeca neighborhood.

Lively, 33, put her glowing tan on full display in a chic sundress featuring a bustier-style top and a ruffled hem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uE4il_0a56Tok700
Spotted: Blake Lively and her husband of nearly a decade Ryan Reynolds were spotted out in New York City on Wednesday afternoon

The Gossip Girl actress wore her long golden hair in a messy ponytail and layered a myriad of gold chains around her neck.

Leaning into 90s nostalgia, Lively paired her sundress with some jelly sandals.

She lead the way for herself and Reynolds as their hands remained interlocked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235x5D_0a56Tok700
Summer-ready: Lively, 33, put her glowing tan on full display in a chic sundress featuring a bustier-style top and a ruffled hem
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAioq_0a56Tok700
Lovebirds: The longtime couple held hands as they strolled along the sidewalk after grabbing lunch in the city's trendy Tribeca neighborhood

The 44-year-old Deadpool actor looked stylish in a beige button down top and a pair of muted green trousers.

Ryan complete the ensemble with a pair of bright white sneakers.

His hair was softly styled and her shielded his eyes with a pair of sunglasses, while carrying his regular seeing glasses in his hand.

In order to deter the spread of COVID-19, the couple each wore face masks for the duration of their kid-free outing on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJ7y5_0a56Tok700
Stylish: The 44-year-old Deadpool actor looked stylish in a beige button down top and a pair of muted green trousers

Taking to Instagram after his lunch date with Blake, Ryan uploaded a portrait of himself rocking a brown corduroy suit.

'Haven't worn a suit in 14 months. So this felt surprisingly horrible,' joked the star in his caption.

Despite feeling 'horrible' in his getup, Reynolds didn't let his discomfort show through as he posed for his Instagram selfie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZOdO_0a56Tok700
Back to the old grind: Taking to Instagram after his lunch date with Blake, Ryan uploaded a portrait of himself rocking a brown corduroy suit

Ryan and Blake have been married since 2012 and during the span of their relationship, the couple have welcomed three daughters: James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, one.

Known for their hilarious online back-and-forth, Ryan made sure to upload a hilarious tribute to the mother of his three daughters this past Mother's Day on Instagram.

'It can't be said enough… you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives,' his lengthy caption began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnCNa_0a56Tok700
Other half: Known for their hilarious online back-and-forth, Ryan made sure to upload a hilarious tribute to the mother of his three daughters this past Mother's Day on Instagram

'I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism,' he continued, referencing the couple's three young daughters.

'Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me,' joked Reynolds, who actually first met Lively on the set of the 2011 film Green Lantern.

'Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love,' Ryan concluded.

The Waiting actor included an adorable selfie of himself and Lively posing for a selfie outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3XSS_0a56Tok700
Apple of his eye: 'I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism,' he continued, referencing the couple's three young daughters; Blake and Ryan pictured in 2020
Ryan Reynolds has set up a new home for his future movie projects. The Deadpool star has signed a three-year, first-look deal with Paramount Pictures for his Maximum Effort Productions company. The deal covers all future movies developed by Reynolds' company, regardless of the budget level. This is a big win for Paramount and could be interpreted as a big loss for Disney, depending on how one wants to look at it.