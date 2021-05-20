newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Perfect Match host Debbie Newsome gushes about her life as a new grandmother... after her Bachelor star daughter Tara Pavlovic welcomed her first child

By Abi Moustafa
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 hours ago

Perfect Match co-host Debbie Newsome was one of the most famous faces on Aussie TV in the 1980s.

But these days, the 60-year-old has a new role she's eager to perfect: Super-Nan!

On Thursday, Debbi gushed over being a first time grandmother, after her Bachelor star daughter Tara Pavlovic welcomed a child last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEcx8_0a56TXge00
Call me Nanna! She's the former Perfect Match host who was one of the most famous faces on Aussie TV in the 1980s. But these days, Debbie Newsome is focused on a different role: Super-Nan!

Speaking to Woman's Day, she revealed that she's yet to meet her grandson, Paddy George Shepherdson.

'I'm really looking forward to meeting him, but Tara keeps sending beautiful photos,' said.

'Tara will be the best mum ever, and I'm going to be a good nanny!'

The former TV presenter revealed she prefers to be called 'Nanna' because 'grandma sounds too old.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38A8qY_0a56TXge00
Here we go again! On Thursday, Debbi (left) gushed over being a first time grandmother, after her Bachelor star daughter Tara Pavlovic (right) welcomed a child last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvRFG_0a56TXge00
Pictured, Tara and her son Paddy George Shepherdson, whom she shares with her husband, Nick Shepherdson

Tara and her husband Nick Shepherdson welcomed Paddy just a few days after Debbie celebrated her 60th Birthday

'I embrace my age but I certainly don't feel 60 or like a grandmother. To be honest I can't believe I made it to 60!' she told the publication.

On Sunday May 2, Tara announced her son's arrival on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her newborn.

'Welcome to the world Paddy George Shepherdson,' she wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11utp4_0a56TXge00
Not wasting any time! Tara revealed she was expecting her first child in October, just one month after she married Nick (left) 

'Words can't describe how beyond in love we are with you. We are so grateful that you arrived happy and healthy and we will love and protect you forever.'

In the image, little Paddy laid alongside an ornate plaque that revealed he was born on April 30, at 2.26pm, weighing at 3.505 kilos and 52cm long.

Tara revealed she was expecting her first child in October, just one month after she married Nick.

She rose to fame on Matty 'J' Johnson's season of The Bachelor in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZFba_0a56TXge00
Tara wrote the caption: 'Welcome to the world Paddy George Shepherdson. Words can't describe how beyond in love we are with you. We are so grateful that you arrived happy and healthy and we will love and protect you forever' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EB0eB_0a56TXge00
Fame: Tara rose to fame on Matty 'J' Johnson's season of The Bachelor in 2017 (pictured) 
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
66K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star#Happy Faces#Perfect Match#Aussie Tv#Super Nan#Daughter#Grandma#Beautiful Photos#J Johnson#October#Pavlovic Welcomed#Newsome Gushes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsA Cup of Jo

My Foster Daughter’s First Birthday

Eric stopped the car at the end of the street, two houses away from the address I’d plugged into the GPS. It was our foster daughter’s first birthday…. “I’m sorry I can’t go in with you,” he said. I understood. Our grief looked different. He had photographs of Coco taped...
Family RelationshipsWBAL Radio

Shay Mitchell talks Mother's Day plans and the special bond between her daughter and grandmother

Shay Mitchell is gearing up to spend her second Mother’s Day with 18-month-old daughter Atlas, but she wants to make sure other moms feel the love this weekend, too. The Pretty Little Liars actress is taking part in Pampers’ #MillionActsofLove campaign, which aims to uplift parents who've been feeling burned out during this ongoing pandemic. And for Mitchell, it’s the little moments that can really make a difference this Mother’s Day.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We are so grateful': The Bachelor's Tara Pavlovic announces she has welcomed her first child with husband Nick Shepherdson and reveals the little boy's sweet name

Tara Pavlovic has welcomed her first child with husband Nick Shepherdson. The former Bachelor star shared the good news in an Instagram post on Sunday, sharing a sweet photo of her newborn son. The 30-year-old wrote in the caption: 'Welcome to the world Paddy George Shepherdson. 'Words can't describe how...
CelebritiesCorydon Times-Republican

Robin Gibb's son felt late dad's presence with hint about new baby

Robin Gibb's son Robin-John Gibb thinks his late father sent him a message about their baby. The 38-year-old singer songwriter and his partner Megan - who have sons Maxwell-Robin John, seven, and Theodore-Alexander, five, and 11-year-old daughter Ella - are expecting their fourth child, and their son is due on May 20, which will mark the ninth anniversary of the Bee Gees' legend's death aged 62.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Tara Moss visits her late mother's grave with daughter Sapphire after opening up about the tragic loss on Anh's Brush with Fame

Tara Moss has shared a touching tribute to her late mother, Yanni. The model and author shared some photos from a recent visit to Yanni's grave with her daughter Sapphira. 'I am deeply grateful for every moment that I got to spend with my late mother Janni, who passed at just 43, and her beautiful parents, my Oma and Opa,' the 47-year-old captioned the images.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young celebrate each other on Mother's Day

Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young are celebrating each other this Mother’s Day!. Haack and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, share two children together: 10-year-old Taylor and 5-year-old Brayden. The “Christina on the Coast” star has a third child, Hudson, with her ex-husband, British TV personality Ant Anstead. The 37-year-old...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Carol Decker's daughter Scarlett looks miffed as she unearths mother's 1993 Daily Mail interview in which the T'Pau starr said she NEVER wanted children

She was a dominating voice of the 1980s and early '90s, thanks to her enduring hits with chart-topping band, T'Pau. And Carol Decker stumbled upon a remnant of her past recently, when she rediscovered an old 1993 interview with the Daily Mail, in which she boldly stated: 'I never wanted children. I'm not the maternal type.'