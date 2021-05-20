newsbreak-logo
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Wind River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-18 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 643 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Boysen State Park to 15 miles west of Castle Gardens. Movement was north at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Fremont County, including the following locations... Bonneville.

