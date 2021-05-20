newsbreak-logo
Beckham County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Greer, Roger Mills by NWS

weather.gov
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Roger Mills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR south central Roger Mills western Beckham and northwestern Greer Counties Until 815 PM CDT AT 744 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Delhi, moving north at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
County
Beckham County, OK
County
Roger Mills County, OK
County
Greer County, OK
