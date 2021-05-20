Tornado Warning issued for Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rice A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICE COUNTY At 746 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Warsaw, or near Faribault, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Faribault around 755 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN