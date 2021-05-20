newsbreak-logo
The Talk’s Carrie Ann Inaba & ex boyfriend Fabien Viteri look happy during cozy reunion one week after ‘sad’ split

THE Talk host Carrie Ann Inaba and her ex-boyfriend Fabien Viteri looked happy during a cozy reunion just one week after their "sad" split.

Out in Los Angeles, Carrie and Fabien looked chummy as they took a stroll across a parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cS4Ql_0a56TDHM00
Carrie and Fabien were out for a stroll in Los Angeles Credit: Trix Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZCZt_0a56TDHM00
Carrie and Fabien appeared to be enjoying their walk together Credit: Trix Photo

The two had their faces covered with masks.

Although the former couple was not holding hands, they appeared to be enjoying each other's company.

While walking side by side, Carrie and Fabien were heading towards their parked vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9R7d_0a56TDHM00
Fabien opened the van's door for Carrie Credit: Trix Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRR3B_0a56TDHM00
Carrie said she was "grateful" for her relationship with Fabien Credit: Trix Photo

On May 13th, Carrie announced on Instagram that she had broken up with Fabien.

The former host spoke about her breakup and said in a lengthy post: “I am single. Again. I am also…grateful for what was.

“Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQztw_0a56TDHM00
Carrie wore white sneakers along with a brown blazer Credit: Trix Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHDNR_0a56TDHM00
Carrie and Fabien walked towards their van in the parking lot Credit: Trix Photo

"Trying to be strong, allowing myself [the] space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was.

“Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it’s over is enormously painful.

“Losing your friend … losing the hopes and dreams … your partner … the person you shared everything with .. your person … your love. It’s hard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yv8V6_0a56TDHM00
Carrie said she "fallen in love" with Fabien Credit: Trix Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YVus_0a56TDHM00
Carrie mentioned that her relationship with Fabien felt "real" Credit: Trix Photo

“Not going to fake that I am OK. I celebrate my emotions because it tells me that I’m alive and that my heart loves deeply.

“It was real. True love. And I’m so sad it’s over. But I’m grateful it happened. So very grateful.”

Back in September, Carrie announced on her show that she was "in a committed relationship" with Fabien and had "fallen in love."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZBtT_0a56TDHM00
Carrie said on her show that she was "committed" to Fabien Credit: Social Media - Refer to source
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHH1f_0a56TDHM00
Carrie understood how a relationship could "work" with Fabien Credit: Trix Photo

“He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being. And now, I understand how a relationship can work.

"He’s been so supportive and a mature adult ‘cause maybe sometimes I’m not, so that’s working really well.”

Recently, the Dancing with The Stars judge announced she was taking a leave of absence from the Talk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LByJ_0a56TDHM00
Carrie described Fabien as "a wonderful human being" Credit: Instagram

The co-host had been diagnosed both with Sjögren's Syndrome and fibromyalgia.

She also suffered from lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and vasculitis.

The Talk lineup currently includes Sheryl Underwood, 57, Eve, 42, and Sara Gilbert, 46.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGDEm_0a56TDHM00
Carrie's absence on The Talk is related to "her autoimmune conditions.” Credit: Trix Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7hpF_0a56TDHM00
Carrie took a leave of absence while Sharon exited the show Credit: The Talk

Sharon Osbourne, 68, exited the show after being accused of acting "racist" towards her panel members.

The Sun exclusively revealed Carrie Ann had tension with Sheryl.

The source claimed: “Carrie Ann and Sheryl do not like each other. They have faked it on air, but Sheryl has a hot and cold energy, and made Carrie Ann's job very difficult.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIVbL_0a56TDHM00
With Sharon’s exit and Carrie Ann out sick, Sheryl has stepped up on The Talk Credit: Getty Images - Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7cfh_0a56TDHM00
Sharon and Sheryl pictured together on The Talk Credit: CBS

With Sharon’s departure and Carrie Ann being out, Sheryl has stepped up in a leadership role on the show.

A separate source also told The Sun: “The hosts on the show get along well.

"Carrie Ann’s current and past absence only had to do with her autoimmune conditions.”

