Fayette County, TX

Flood recovery, assessment underway in Fayette County following storms

By Rudy Koski
fox7austin.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GRANGE, Texas - As floodwaters continued to recede Wednesday from Hwy 71 near La Grange, a shivering armadillo emerged and rested on higher ground. Its situation, of recovery and assessment, was typical for many, like Jackie Burgh. She was out checking septic tanks. "Right now, I have one that’s...

#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Texas Storms#Heavy Flooding#Flash Flooding#Rain Water#Recovery#Highway Road Crews#Debris#Floodwaters#Fast Moving Water#Rescue#Septic Tanks
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Fayette County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 06:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Fayette County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include La Grange, Schulenburg, Flatonia, Fayetteville, Round Top, Muldoon, Cistern, Carmine, Plum, O`Quinn, Rabbs Prairie, Swiss Alp, Ammannsville, Mullins Prairie, Freyburg, Rutersville, Holman, West Point, High Hill and Dubina. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Fayette County, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Fayette Co. Narcotics K-9 Seizes 17 Kilos of Cocaine

Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that on Wednesday, May 12 the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K-9 partner Kolt, stopped a Ford F-350 on Interstate 10 at the 667 milemarker at approximately 12:35 p.m. for a traffic violation. After speaking to the driver Sgt. Thumann became suspicious that the vehicle was being utilized to smuggle narcotics. Sgt…
Caldwell County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CALDWELL...EASTERN GUADALUPE...GONZALES...FAYETTE AND NORTHWESTERN LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kingsbury to near Flatonia to near Fayetteville. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Seguin, Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Schulenburg, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Shelby, Waelder, Kingsbury, Staples, Fayetteville, Round Top, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Muldoon, Cistern, Brownsboro and Carmine.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson .A series of upper level disturbances will move across Texas where there will be warm, moist air near the surface. This will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing through Thursday morning across South Central Texas. The deep moisture will allow some storms to produce locally heavy rain that will lead to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * Highest rainfall totals will be eight to ten inches along I-35 from Austin to Jarrell. Outside of this area totals will be two to six inches with some isolated higher amounts. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of low lying buildings, creeks, streams, and roads.
Fayette County, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Ellinger VFD Responds to Overturned 18-Wheeler

The Ellinger Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 dispatch on Friday, May 7 at 12:18 p.m. Upon arrival firemen discovered an 18 wheeler hauling gravel had overturned on FM 955 near Biegel Rd. This accident occurred only three days after the fatal crash on State Hwy 71 near Zapalac Road. The department will drill on Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Dedication Ceremony The Ellinger Fire…
Fayette County, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Kobza Gifts Masks to Fayette County

Covid and Santa Claus aren’t words generally seen together, but a Fayette County man has been playing that role since the pandemic began. Carman Kobza, who is originally from Engle, is now the chief executive officer for a German company that manufactures medical equipment. In the early days of Covid 19, he donated 70,000 masks to Fayette County, handing them out like “a Covid Santa Claus.” “He…
Fayette County, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Fallen Tree Blocks Road

County Commissioner Jason McBroom showed up with a chainsaw Saturday morning to remove a cedar that fell across Raymond Rd. and held back a number of motorists that were stuck between the tree and the train blocking an alternative route on Zilss Rd. “How impressive is it when you see one of our County Commissioners come out with a chain saw to help the neighbors move the tree. He’s sure not…
Fayette County, TXkwhi.com

LA GRANGE MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY MORNING

A traffic stop Wednesday morning led to the arrest of a La Grange man in Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that just before 10:00 AM Wednesday, Deputy Rayan Meagher conducted a traffic stop on Old Lockhart Road west of La Grange. After detecting an odor of marijuana from the vehicle and learning that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license, Deputy Meagher conducted a probable cause search. Located in the vehicle were two jars of marijuana and two baggies containing a large amount of a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamines. The driver, Anthony DeWayne Cada, of La Grange was arrested and transported to the Fayette County jail. He is charged with possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
Fayette County, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Storms Soak County, Upend Plans

Some parts of Fayette County got as much as seven inches of rain from Friday-Sunday. The rain was welcome, but it’s impact left many locals scrambling. The MS 150 bike ride that was set for Saturday was cancelled because of the weather. About 350 riders had been set to start the one-day Multiple Sclerosis fundraising ride from the Fayette County Fairgrounds, while thousands of others had been…
Bastrop County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Fayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CALDWELL...SOUTHERN BASTROP AND WEST CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTIES At 1017 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lockhart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lockhart, Smithville, Rosanky, Fentress, Upton, Brownsboro, Delhi, Hills Prairie, Joliet, Rockne, Watterson, Maxwell, Red Rock, Buescher State Park, Lytton Springs, Taylorsville, Togo, Tilmon, String Prairie and Alum Creek. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bastrop County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette by NWS

Fayette County, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

REMEMBER WHEN?

May 4-7, 1971 Fayette County Sheriff T. J. Flournoy reported that although April wasn’t quite as busy as previous months there was something going on all the time somewhere in the county. In April, the sheriff’s office handled 34 prisoners and collected $3,478 in fines and fees for the county. Fayette County was approved for assistance under the Emergency Drought Program, according to William W…
Fayette County, TXColorado County Citizen

Nine kilos of cocaine seized in Fayette County traffic stop

Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that on Monday Apr. 26 the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, SGT Randy Thumann and K9 partner Kolt, stopped a Dodge Durango on Interstate 10 at the 667 mile-marker east bound at approximately 9:35 a.m. for a traffic violation. After speaking to the driver Thumann ...
Fayette County, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Record Joins Reunion at Lake Travis

Organized by two Fayette County residents, Joe Bailey and Arnold Romberg, a small reunion of some members of their families took place on April 17 near Hudson Bend on Lake Travis. The reunion brought together a small group of people who had sailed on a sailboat that has been high and dry for about 50 years. The boat, named Alison, was built in about 1945 by Arnold’s father, Fred Romberg, and…
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, and Wilson. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with isolated totals in excess of 6 inches will be possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.
La Grange, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

The Water Plan for New Apartments Still Murky

The La Grange City Council met in a closed executive session Monday night, April 27, to discuss an economic development agreement with the La Grange Springs Apartments. Groundwork recently began on the apartment complex located north of St. Mark’s Hospital at the corner of FM 2145 and US 77. The developers originally planned to acquire water service from Fayette Water Supply Corporation. At a…
Fayette County, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Fayette County’s Community Emergency Response Team is up and running

FAYETTE County – Fayette County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is in operation. Ten members finished the basic, 16-hour training course. This course is designed to inform volunteers about disaster preparedness for the dangers that may impact their area and provides training in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.