COLLEGE BASEBALL: Hernandez highlights all-conference honorees for Falcons

By OA Sports
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 17 hours ago
UTPB's Nick Hernandez (27) swings at a pitch during a game against West Texas A&M Feb. 1, 2020, at Roden Field.

A handful of UTPB baseball teams earned All-Conference selections as the full teams from the Lone Star Conference were released Wednesday.

Nick Hernandez led the way for the Falcons by being named to the second team. Hernandez finished the season with a .368 batting average, 10 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Jay DeSoto and Joe Allen IV were both honorable mentions along with pitcher Tyler Stone. Stone was second on the team in strikeouts with 43 and held opposing hitters to a .202 batting average.

Pemron Burrows rounded out the honorees by earning a spot on the All-Defensive team. He finished the season with a .976 fielding percentage and four assists.

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
