newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Creditors of Thai Airways approve reorganization plan

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiFfA_0a56SiL800

BANGKOK — (AP) — Creditors of Thai Airways International holding 91.56% of the airline’s debt have approved a business reorganization plan, the company announced Wednesday in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The plan, including three amendments added in consultation with the creditors, now needs final approval by Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court on May 28.

The carrier has generated losses for several consecutive years. It ran up 2.11 billion baht ($67.2 million) in losses in 2017, 11.6 billion baht ($369.5 million) in 2018, and 12 billion baht ($382.2 million) in losses in 2019.

Losses skyrocketed to 141.1 billion baht ($4.5 billion) in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the airline cease virtually all operations for an extended period.

The restructuring plan pegs the company’s total debt at 410 billion baht ($13.4 billion). According to the approved plan, it will apply for a new long-term loan or revolving loan worth 50 billion baht ($1.6 billion).

The airline initially sought a 54 billion baht ($1.7 billion) bailout loan from Thailand’s government after the onset of last year’s crisis, but was refused.

The Cabinet in May last year approved a reduction in the government’s stake in the airline to below 50% as part of the reorganization plan, shrinking the Finance Ministry’s stake from 51% to 47.86%

With the government reducing its stake, the airline lost its status as a state enterprise. The action also meant that the airline’s state enterprise union was automatically dissolved.

The airline has already downsized by cutting 8,700 positions, of both full-time and contracted employees. It currently has around 21,000 employees, with plans to reduce the total to 13,000 to 15,000 by early next year.

The statement to the stock exchange said five people have been appointed to administer the plan.

Two are the airline's acting Chief Executive Officer Chansin Treenuchagron and its former CEO Piyasvasti Amranand. The others are Finance Ministry official Pornchai Thiravet, former Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan, and Executive Vice President and Manager of Bangkok Bank’s Legal Department Kraisorn Barameeauychai.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
25K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Debt#Filing For Bankruptcy#Company President#Ap#Central Bankruptcy Court#The Finance Ministry#Finance Ministry#Energy#Bangkok Bank#Legal Department#Cabinet#Stock Exchange#Bailout Loan#Airline#Carrier#Consultation#Bangkok#Executive Vice President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Thailand
Related
Economyajot.com

Thai Air creditors delay vote on debt restructuring plan

Thai Airways International Pcl delayed a vote on its restructuring plan by a week after some creditors pushed for changes and sought time to study some last-minute tweaks unveiled by the administrator. The creditors will now meet again on May 19 after 20 of them proposed postponing the vote, Thai...
Marketsmarketrealist.com

Thai Airways (TAWNF) Is Risky, Best to Avoid the Penny Stock

The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on many industries, but airlines and tourism were one of the worst-hit. This caused many airlines to seek bankruptcy protection. Thai Airways was also hit very hard due to the pandemic and is seeking a debt restructuring plan amid its bid to turn profitable. The stock skyrocketed on May 11 ahead of Thailand’s cabinet vote. What is Thai Airways' (TAWNF) stock forecast and will it rise more?
EconomyAviationPros

Thai Airways Still in Holding Pattern after Cabinet Meeting

May 5—The cabinet remained split over the status of Thai Airways International ahead of a key meeting of creditors to decide the airline's rehabilitation plan, a source at Government House said on Wednesday. The question of whether the ailing carrier should return as a state enterprise was high on the...
Economych-aviation.com

Nigeria's Green Africa Airways outlines launch plans

Green Africa Airways (Q9, Lagos) has revealed its domestic network ahead of entry into service from Lagos, pending the finalisation of its certification with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The nascent carrier intends to connect to seven Nigerian cities after completing its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), which, it says,...
EconomyBirmingham Star

China banks' profit falters, lenders sucked in bad debt

Hong Kong, May 11 (ANI): China banks' profit revival falters as country's largest lenders get sucked into further support for ailing parts of the economy and struggling state-owned companies (bad debts), despite a broad recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Nikkei Asia reported that this year was expected to mark the...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

KKR Invests $95M In Indian Eyewear Retailer Lenskart

Global investment company KKR & Co. (KKR) has agreed to invest $95 million in Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart. Per the terms of the transaction, initial investors in Lenskart, TPG Growth and TR Capital will partially divest their stakes. KKR is experienced in working with technology and eyewear providers across the...
Foreign PolicyCourthouse News Service

US Hits Myanmar Ministers, Central Bank Chief With Sanctions

WASHINGTON (AFP) — The U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on 16 senior Myanmar officials and family members Monday, citing their support for the government’s “violent and lethal attacks” against the country’s pro-democracy movement. Among those placed on the Treasury’s blacklist were four members of the military junta’s State Administration Council, seven...
Real Estateirei.com

Canyon Partners Real Estate raises its largest U.S. real estate debt vehicle

Canyon Partners Real Estate has completed a $650 million final close for its latest U.S. real estate debt vehicle, Canyon Laurel Fund II (CLF II). This is the firm’s largest U.S. real estate debt vehicle to date, surpassing its $530 million predecessor fund. Robin Potts, co-head of real estate at Canyon, said the growth of the company’s debt platform can be attributed to a combination of ongoing support from existing partners, as well as a growing market appreciation for the strategy. Around 70 percent of investors from the predecessor fund re-upped into CLF II.
Labor IssuesAVweb

Breeze Airways Gets Federal Approval

Startup budget carrier Breeze Airways got its Air Operator’s Certificate from the Department of Transportation last week but it’s remaining tight-lipped about where it will start flying. The federal document reportedly grants the airline access to 49 airports but the initial schedule is thought to include only about half that many. The airline, the brainchild of JetBlue and WestJet founder David Neeleman, will start service with Embraer E190s but will start getting a large order of Airbus A220s in October. The business plan is to fly direct between underserved secondary airports now reached mainly by regional airlines through big hubs.
Businessinvesting.com

First Saudi Tech Startup That Could Go Public Picks HSBC for IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi food delivery firm Jahez has hired HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) Plc’s local unit to help manage what could be the first listing by a tech startup in the kingdom. Jahez International Company for Information Technology picked HSBC Saudi Arabia as the sole financial adviser and global coordinator for...
Businessraleighnews.net

Steinhoff business Pepco valued at R86 billion ahead of listing

Steinhoff has set an offer price of 40 zlotys (roughly R150) per share for pan-European subsidiary Pepco. This would give the discount retailer a market capitalisation of 23 billion zlotys (about R86 billion). For comparison, this is slightly larger than the market value of Shoprite in South Africa. Pepco is...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
iHeartRadio

Monthly Stimulus Checks Set To Go Out To Millions On July 15

Thirty-nine million households across the country will have a little more spending cash this summer. On Monday (5/17), the Biden administration announced that beginning on July 15, monthly stimulus checks will be sent to the families of more than 65 million children. The direct payments are part of the enhanced...
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Fourth stimulus check news summary: Friday 14 May 2021

US stimulus checks live updates: Friday 14 May 2021. - Around 165m third stimulus checks distributed so far, according to IRS (full story) - Latest third-stimulus-check payment run includes 460,000 'plus-up' checks. - Legislation passed in NY protecting stimulus checks from debt collectors. - Automatic stimulus checks considered in Washington...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Thai Adds Phuket Flights Ahead Of Planned July Reopening

Thai Airways has added four non-stops routes from Europe to Phuket – including from Heathrow – along with two from within Asia. The reason: the opening up of Phuket from July, which is set to be a testbed for the wider country. They’ll also be non-stop because they must be, at least for now.