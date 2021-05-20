newsbreak-logo
Zionsville plans new winter event called Winterfest

By Jarred Meeks
Current Publishing
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleZionsville plans to hold its first Winterfest later this year. The Zionsville Town Council approved a $145,000 additional appropriation to allow the town’s parks and recreation department to secure an ice rink. In 2020, the parks and recreation department surveyed the community, asking residents what services they’d like to see...

