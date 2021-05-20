SCHOLAR ATHLETE: Planning pays dividends for Heflin

Monahans golfer Bond Heflin hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Tall City Invitational Feb. 14, 2020, at Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland.

When Bond Heflin graduates from Monahans High School later this month, he’ll look to follow in the footsteps of his father and brothers.

Heflin, a golf and football star for the Loboes, will study Personal Financial Planning at Texas Tech University next fall.

His father and two brothers are financial advisors, which made his college major a natural fit.

“I love math and I love money,” Heflin said. “I think that’s my calling.”

As a Lobo, Heflin spent four years as a varsity golfer, with the team winning state titles in 2018 and 2019.

He also spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as the captain of the football team, collecting all-district honors along the way.

Throughout that time, Heflin took care of a pretty busy class and extracurricular schedule.

The student-athlete was in his school’s National Honor Society for three years, was a 2020 academic all-state selection and completed 56 hours of dual credit courses.

Those courses should help Heflin complete his undergraduate studies at Texas Tech in just two years. He wants to obtain a master’s degree so he can enjoy his time as a college student, instead of just rushing through the experience.

Although Heflin has enjoyed a successful stint as a high school athlete, his time competing in sports will come to an end after he crosses the stage at Monahans. He is opting to focus on his academics instead.

His final competition was the 2021 UIL State Golf Tournament in Kyle, where the Loboes finished second in a rain-shortened, 27-hole event.

“It’s awesome to finish off my entire [athletic] career at the state golf tournament with my best friends,” Heflin said. “There’s no better way to cap off my career.”

Monahans boys golf coach Cameron Swarb said Heflin’s impact reaches farther than what he has done on the golf course or football field.

Having coached both Heflin and his brother, Swarb believes the all-state golfer comes from a special family that will do anything for anyone.

“He’s that type of kid, he fits their mold,” Swarb said. “He’s just a special kid who works hard and does anything you ask him to do, whether it’s golf or school.

“We’re going to miss him for sure.”

Heflin, who will finish seventh in his graduating class, made his character and integrity well-known throughout the community.

He wasn’t the typical freshman when he got to high school, helping other athletes and students grow as he was learning difficult lessons himself.

He was always a step ahead.

“He fights through anything that comes at him, he has always helped our younger kids grow up,” Swarb said. “As a kid, he helps those other kids mature quickly.”

Heflin also helped relay Swarb’s messages to the team when there were issues that needed to be fixed.

He said his father was his biggest role model because of the father-son relationship they cultivated throughout the years.

Heflin felt blessed to have both of his parents in his life to support him along the way.

As the future draws near, Swarb takes a look back at the things Heflin has done for him on and off campus.

The golfer grew up around the coach and helped take care of his kids whenever he was asked.

There’s no doubt in Swarb’s mind that Heflin will be successful when he leaves Monahans for Lubbock.

Before his high school graduation, Heflin has taken steps to prepare for his college career.

He wants to enjoy the time he has before he starts a professional career.

“My parents always preached that to me, ‘Enjoy the moment and don’t just rush everything, be a kid while you can be a kid,’” Heflin said.

BOND HEFLIN

MONAHANS

>> Academic Rank: 7 of 105 (Top 10 percent)

>> Sports: Football; Golf

>> Academic bio: National Society of High School Scholars; National Honor Society (3 years);Dual Credit (56 hours); 2020 Academic All-State; UIL Computer Applications; Who’s Who, Academic Award 2018-21

>> Athletic bio: Golf (2018, 2019 team state champion; 2018, 2019, 2021 All-District; 2018, 2019, 2021 Regional Qualifier); Football: (Captain 2019, 2020; All-District 2019, 2020; Fighting Heart Award).

>> Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA); National Honor Society; Food to Kids (bagging and delivering)

>> College and major: Texas Tech University (Personal Financial Planning)

>> Goals for the future: In the future I want to become a financial advisor and be able to provide a stable income for me and my family.

>> Favorite subject: Math

>> Favorite book: Friday Night Lights

>> Favorite musician: Cody Johnson

>> Role model: My dad