What Courteney Cox And David Arquette's Relationship Is Like Today

Friends has one of the most iconic opening credits for a TV series ever, but it was a nightmare to film, according to Courteney Cox. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the talk show host showed Cox a photo taken in roughly 1994, of her and her Friends co-stars posing while soaking wet in the iconic fountain that features in the show’s credits. Cox reminisced about the shoot saying that it was definitely not her idea to film the shoot that saw her and her five co-stars splashing in the water for hours. “We were in that fountain for a long time. I don’t know who, somebody thought that would just be really fun,” Cox said. “It’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours.”