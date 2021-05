If you’re looking for serious interiors inspiration – and the most comfortable bed in town – this is your spot. The Maker hugs a sunny corner of Warren Street, so expect to find clusters of New Yorkers turned locals and Rachel Comey-wearing weekenders sipping espressos outside (and make sure to jostle for a spot along the bench at happy hour). Once inside, you’ll need some time to take in the sheer wealth of design details, which span everything from the belle époque and Art Deco periods to mid-century modern. The front desk is small and understated, hidden even, giving way to a spacious all-day café punctuated by chic upholstered armchairs; a guests-only library sits on the other side of a discreet door, complete with moody, antique lights sourced from around the globe, stacks of curated books to leaf through, and an inviting leather sofa for lounging on while you wait for your room to be ready.