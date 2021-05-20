Review: Mi Ranchito
Mi Ranchito | 7600 Commerce Boulevard, Cotati | (707) 795-7600 | Most entrees under $15. Tampiquena, carnitas, cochinita pibil, mojarra frita, and burritos. The food, service, and speed of my order from Mi Ranchito was excellent. Mi Ranchito’s menu is vast, offering a variety of food including vegan options, seafood and meat entrees. When you go to pick up your food, there are three or four employees there to handle customers outside of the restaurant in a covered canopy tent. They make sure to follow COVID guidelines and get your food to you within a very reasonable time.www.theoakleafnews.com