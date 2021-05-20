newsbreak-logo
Riverdale Star KJ Apa Shares Surprising Life Update

By Sam Rigas
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 12 hours ago
Seem like Archie isn't a teen anymore. Riverdale star KJ Apa, who portrays the famous comic book redheaded high schooler onscreen, just made a shocking announcement on Instagram: he's going to be a father!. On May 19, 2021, Apa's girlfriend Clara Berry posted a series of photos on Instagram showing...

