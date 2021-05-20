Riverdale Star KJ Apa Shares Surprising Life Update

The Pussycats are returning to Riverdale. Valerie Brown (Hayley Law) and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield), who have not appeared on the series since the end of the second season in 2018, are set to return to the series in an upcoming episode, which is currently in production. The two performers posted the script cover to their respective Twitter accounts, confirming what fans have long suspected. Producers and even the actors have said on several occasions that the future of the Pussycats was still in flux, with the implication that the two would return at some point. Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, is no longer a regular on the series, having left to star in the ill-fated Katy Keene spinoff, which was cancelled after one season.