newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Red Theory That Changes Everything On That '70s Show

By Shane O'Neill
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

August 23, 1998, saw the introduction of "That '70s Show" into the entertainment landscape, and by the time it wrapped up on May 18, 2006, it had more than left its mark. The exploits of a group of rebellious Wisconsin teens during the latter half of the 1970s kept audiences across the globe highly entertained — supplying them with no shortage of laughs and even a few tears along the way. Perhaps most successfully, it proudly showed off the thrill of youth and the camaraderie between a bunch of friends who live every day as if it were their last on Earth.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Kurtwood Smith
Person
Debra Jo Rupp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That 70s Show#Show Time#Deep Love#Tough Love#Earth#Laughs#Traditional Concepts#Toxic Masculinity#Kids#Husband#Friends#Lifestyle Hurt#The Sun#Rigid Manhood Values#Landscape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Musicpraisedc.com

Jessica Oyelowo Drops A New Video For “What Love Does” From ‘The Water Man’ Movie

Music from films can sometimes feel magical when it comes to the effect those tunes have on our ears — where would we even be as a community without Whitney Houston’s work on The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack?! That’s why it brings us so much joy to present you all with the new video by singer Jessica Oyelowo for “What Love Does,” a inspirational ballad that appears in the new film The Water Man starring rising star Lonnie Chavis, veteran actress Rosario Dawson and NAACP Image Award-winning actor — not to mention Jessica’s husband! — David Oyelowo.
HealthPosted by
TheMighty

How the 'Paradoxical Theory of Change' Relates to Binge Eating

Arnold Bessier discussed in his essay in 1970 “The Paradoxical Theory of Change,” the idea “that change occurs when one becomes what he is, not when he tries to become what he is not. Change does not take place through a coercive attempt by the individual or by another person to change him, but it does take place if one takes the time and effort to be what he is — to be fully invested in his current positions.”
TV & Videoswfpk.org

VIDEO: New Trailer for 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything Docuseries

A new docuseries titled 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is headed to Apple TV+, and a brand new trailer has just been shared. The eight-part series is based on the book Never a Dull Moment: 1971 the Year That Rock Exploded by David Hepworth. The episodes will document the artists behind some of the most influential releases from 50 years ago, as well as some of the related social and political events. Viewers can look forward to footage of Aretha Franklin, John Lennon, Bob Marley, and many more.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Horror Movies That Left Us Sad Rather Than Scared

It’s a bit amusing to say that a horror movie can leave us sad at times, but it does happen since there are a lot of emotions that horror can pull out of a person, and sorrow is one of them since like it or not, a lot of horror movies deal with loss. That alone can make a person sad since the whole idea of feeling sad can be a very visceral and powerful thing, or it can be due to something that we grasp a little too late or right at the moment and can’t help but feel bad about. Some movies might actually make people cry since the sadness left behind by the horror that’s passed by like a lumbering beast, without a care as to how it will affect others, can crush the heart in a metaphorical way and challenge the sanity to stay intact when it comes to mourning what’s been lost. Then there are those horror movies that are saddening simply because of all the protagonists have to go through only to realize that the road ahead after the movie is over is still long and bound to be every bit as uncertain as it was to begin with.
MoviesInverse

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 theory changes 1 MCU villain in a mind-blowing way

What if Ego the Living Planet didn’t die at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? The celestial Marvel villain (played by Kurt Russell) made his MCU debut in the second Guardians film and pretty quickly proved to be just as powerful and narcissistic as his moniker implied. Like many Marvel villains, the character sought to take over the entire galaxy and came terrifyingly close to doing just that before he was ultimately killed by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his friends.
TV Seriesblacknerdproblems.com

‘Final Space’ Will Break Your Heart While You Laugh and Ask for More

You know when you see commercials for a show and think, “I should check that out” but never do? That’s how I operate too. I won’t start a new show until I’ve caught up or exhausted everything I’m currently reading or watching. However, this pandemic messed all that up as time became a blur. I remember finding myself with nothing to watch, mad time on my hands, and in the mood for something new. I happened upon a Final Space commercial and decided to finally give it a try. I had seen commercials for this show before but never paid any mind. I figured I’d at least start it to see where the story goes. Little did I know how hard I would go for this show. *walks away from seat for dramatic effect then comes back into to the camera shot* Fam, I thought this shit was going to be a wacky space adventure filled with jokes and cute moments. Nah…. Nahhhhhh man.
TV SeriesThe Independent

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy recommends Prime Video’s Invincible, hailing it a “rollicking good show” and “struggling to come up with any flaws”. Invincible is an animated comic book adaptation plotting the coming-of-age of the titular hero. Invincible’s father, the superhero Omni-Man, takes Invincible under his wing “teaching him the ropes” of superheroism.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Bosch Final Season Teaser Promises a Case That Will Change Everything

The longest-running Amazon Original Series, Bosch, will premiere all eight episodes of its seventh and final season on Friday, June 25, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official teaser for Season 7 was also released, along with new photos from the upcoming final episodes you can check out in the gallery below.
TV SeriesTwinfinite

5 Invincible Season 1 Moments That’ll Make Your Jaw Drop

Invincible’s first season just ended, and what a roller coast ride it was. While it may have only been eight episodes, every single one of them was filled to the brim with shocking moments. As such, we thought it only fitting to sort through all the episodes and go through the craziest ones. These are five Invincible season 1 moments that’ll make your jaw drop.
MoviesInverse

Avengers 5 theory changes the MCU in one extremely unexpected way

The plot of Avengers 5 is only limited by constraints of space and time. Thanks to Avengers: Endgame introducing the concept of time travel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bringing parallel dimensions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, almost anything is possible. That includes Marvel Studios adapting one...
TV SeriesEsquire

This 'South Park' Fan Theory Solves the Show's Longest-Running Mystery

South Park spoilers follow. South Park probably isn’t the first show that comes to mind when you think of excellent continuity. Like most cartoons and sitcoms, the show largely operates on the 'reset and forget' premise, where the events of the previous episode are seemingly wiped from the characters' minds as if they’ve just been probed by a crudely animated, paper-cutout alien.
TV SeriesPosted by
Glamour

Hacks on HBO Max Review: A Comedy That's Biting and Brilliant in Ways You Won't See Coming

I fell in love with Hacks, now streaming on HBO Max, in its second episode. Veteran comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) tells her self-absorbed new protégé (not quite the right word, but I’ll get to that) Ava (Hannah Einbinder) that jokes need punchlines. It may seem like advice so obvious it doesn’t need to be articulated, but in an age where anything relatable can become a viral sensation (I’m guilty of this—my most popular tweet is just a shower thought), it bears repeating: a joke is not an amusing idea, a sarcastic aside, or a good point that you agree with. A joke needs a punchline. Thankfully, Hacks is full of them, moments that articulate its themes overtly and subtly, and at times, brilliantly. Recently, I spoke via Zoom with the series’ three creators, Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul Downs, to talk about what we talk about when we talk about comedy.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

Why CRUEL SUMMER Should Be Your New Pulp Mystery Fix

Freeform is certainly no stranger to buzzy teen thrillers, having hosted the wildly popular series Pretty Little Liars. But its latest effort, the deliciously entertaining Cruel Summer, may be its best and most entertaining series yet. The wild and twisty mystery follows the aftermath of a kidnapping in a small town, and the lives of the two teen girls at the case’s center.
TV Seriesfoxwilmington.com

Kaley Cuoco teases ‘Big Bang Theory’ reunion, notes the show hasn’t been off the air that long

Kaley Cuoco is already longing to get the “Big Bang Theory” cast back together for a reunion. The immensely popular CBS sitcom aired its series finale in May of 2019. However, despite the show only being off the air for two years, Cuoco, who played Penny on the hit sitcom for all 12 seasons of its run, has signaled that she’s open to giving the show the same reunion treatment that fellow beloved sitcoms like “Will & Grace” and “Roseanne” have had in recent years.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Safety content creator describes various situations when it's best for women to lie

Cathy Pedrayes takes her role as "TikTok's Mom Friend" very seriously. With over 1.6 followers on the popular social media platform and 111k followers on Instagram, the content creator has carved a niche for herself by posting smart and useful tips and tricks that can come in handy in our day-to-day life. Dressed in an electric blue dress and string of pearls, Pedrayes alerts her followers about several scenarios where seemingly normal things we do might actually be putting us in danger. One particularly informative series named "Situations When It's Best To Lie" has emerged quite popular online where Pedrayes addresses a range of situations when it's better for women to lie or omit the truth when dealing with strangers.