The Red Theory That Changes Everything On That '70s Show

It’s a bit amusing to say that a horror movie can leave us sad at times, but it does happen since there are a lot of emotions that horror can pull out of a person, and sorrow is one of them since like it or not, a lot of horror movies deal with loss. That alone can make a person sad since the whole idea of feeling sad can be a very visceral and powerful thing, or it can be due to something that we grasp a little too late or right at the moment and can’t help but feel bad about. Some movies might actually make people cry since the sadness left behind by the horror that’s passed by like a lumbering beast, without a care as to how it will affect others, can crush the heart in a metaphorical way and challenge the sanity to stay intact when it comes to mourning what’s been lost. Then there are those horror movies that are saddening simply because of all the protagonists have to go through only to realize that the road ahead after the movie is over is still long and bound to be every bit as uncertain as it was to begin with.