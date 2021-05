Ellen DeGeneres is embracing her inner Rachel Green, revealing during Thursday's episode of her morning show that she's living with former Friends star Courteney Cox after selling the Beverly Hills home she shares with wife Portia de Rossi. "The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord," DeGeneres quipped while introducing the actress, who countered that she considers herself more of a "roommate" than a landlord.