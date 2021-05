Mattel Inc. said Monday that it has launched a toy recycling program, Mattel PlayBack, in which the company will accept used toys for recycling and reuse. Participants can print a shipping label on the PlayBack website and send the toy back to Mattel where it will be sorted and used for new toys. Right now, Mattel is accepting toys from the Barbie, Matchbox and MEGA brands. The program is available in the U.S. and Canada, as well as France, Germany and the U.K. through third-party partnerships. New brands will also be added. The program aims to help push the company towards 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030. Mattel stock has gained 24.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 12% for the period.