Shawn Sissenwein joins New View Strategies to keep up with demand for training and system assessments

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. “With Shawn’s wide variety of experience across industries dating back to Dynamics NAV v1.2, we are super excited to have Shawn on the New View team,” shared Kim Congleton, New View Strategies Co-Owner and COO. “Like everyone on our team, Shawn is a former user – as a former Inventory Control Manager and a Systems Administrator, she gets the ‘how and why’ of using the software to enable business processes. She is already driving strategic change for our clients.” Kim added, “Not only is she deeply experienced with manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics, she is already sharing her passion for enhancing those processes with the Microsoft stack, including Power BI and Power Automate.”