The magic of non-magic mushrooms

I wanted to alert your readers to a fellow that has been coming around these parts. You may have seen his wagon. It says "Dr. Biden's Potions and Medicinal Elixirs." He says that taking one of his potions can cure any number of ailments and provide one with almost unbelievable benefits. One of his potions, something he calls the Magic Stimulant, is something he claims will make everything free. You want to see the doctor — shazam, it's free. You want to go to some fancy college — presto, it's free. You want someone to look after your children — yep, free. If you've got debts — they also magically go away, too.