The magic of non-magic mushrooms

Union Leader
 14 hours ago

From their revered position as a part of Mazatec Indian rituals to a shaman-visiting treat for adventurous musicians (John Lennon) and writers (Jack Kerouac), the hallucinogenic ingredient in Magic Mushrooms — psilocybin — has long been touted as an elixir of enlightenment. The U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that around 8.5% of folks have used psilocybin at some point in their life. And recently, it’s being advocated as a remedy for depression in people with life-threatening cancer and a substitute for SSRI antidepressants for anyone using such medications.

www.unionleader.com
