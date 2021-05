Because success could be right around the corner. The story behind Marc Lasry’s success is as captivating as it is unlikely. He grew up in Morocco, moving to the U.S. at age 7, and shared a bedroom with his sisters for a decade before leaving home for Clark University. Now, he’s the co-founder and CEO of the hedge fund Avenue Capital and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks (total disclosure? Also an OZY investor). Join Carlos and Lasry on this week’s episode of The Carlos Watson Show as they discuss what he’s learned from basketball and his best advice for overcoming adversity. You can find excerpts below or listen to the full interview on the show’s podcast feed.