Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles sheriff to name deputies involved in shootings

By Los Angeles Times
wcn247.com
 15 hours ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a major reversal, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the names of deputies who shoot civilians will be released within 30 days of the incident. Villanueva had said as recently as last month that the names would come out only after the district attorney’s office finishes its review of each shooting. Family members of people shot by deputies complained that months or years may go by before they learn the details of the shootings. The sheriff said the 30-day window will give investigators time to evaluate whether a threat exists against the deputy. He didn't say why he changed his mind.

www.wcn247.com
