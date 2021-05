The Green Lantern TV series currently in the works for HBO Max will, indeed, feature a gay version of the iconic DC Comics superhero. The show has been in the works for some time now but has finally been gaining some true momentum as of late. Finn Wittrock recently signed on to play Guy Gardner, just one of the versions of the character who will be part of the festivities. But another yet-to-be-cast actor will be playing a different version, who will be an open member of the LGBTQ community.