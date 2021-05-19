newsbreak-logo
Chicago mayor: Reporters of color get 2-year mark interviews

By DON BABWIN, SOPHIA TAREEN - Associated Press
 21 hours ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the only one-on-one interviews she will do to mark two years on the job will be with journalists of color. Tweeting and then sending a letter to members of the City Hall press corps, the Black mayor explained she's doing so to highlight what the lack of diversity in newsrooms. Members of the press corps reacted angrily to the mayor's announcement, with one white reporter wondering if the mayor thinks she's racist and a Latino reporter saying he will decline his chance at an interview because he doesn't think the mayor should decide who she talks to.

