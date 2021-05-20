Saved after finding Bible on coffee table, Stockert shares God’s Word at UCM

In a day when the message of Christ is co-opted for political ideologies, and twisted — sometimes beyond recognition — into a rope to hang up the banner of our social causes, I’m very zealous that Bible-believing pastors and their people put in the foreground of their proclamation the achievement of Christ without which none of his other achievements would stand. This achievement is so foundational to the work of Christ, so central to the work of Christ, so essential to the work of Christ that all his other achievements collapse without this one.