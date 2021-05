Mel Tucker did it again. He landed another Power Five transfer from the portal on Tuesday when Alabama’s Ronald Williams announced his commitment to Michigan State football. Williams joined Florida’s Chester Kimbrough, Arizona’s Khary Crump, Louisville’s Marqui Lowery, and D-II prospect Kendell Brooks as the other cornerbacks to transfer in. This may seem like overkill with five of the 15 transfers in playing the same position, but given what Michigan State lost after the 2020 season, it made sense.