New England news in brief

The raging forest fire in the Berkshires, the largest in the state in more than two decades, is now 90 percent contained, fire officials said. The East Mountain fire has now consumed at least 947 acres of the Clarksburg State Forest, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office. The blaze broke out in an area that is difficult to reach and spread quickly, due to “dry leaf litter and surface fuel combined with low humidity and steep terrain,” Mieth said. The blaze is the state’s largest wildfire since April 1999, when the Tekoa Mountain fire in Russell burned 1,100 acres and killed Russell Deputy Fire Chief John Murphy, fire officials said. On Tuesday, 10 firefighters were patrolling the perimeter of the fire and putting out hot spots, fire officials said. Firefighters returned to the scene Wednesday morning. “Firefighters will monitor the fire daily until we have significant rain,” Mieth said. The soil underneath the surface material is damp, so the fire is not burning deeply, and streams and brooks are acting as natural barriers to its spread, officials said. The Appalachian Trail has been affected by the fire, Mieth said, and as a result, hikers should “stay clear of this area for their own health and safety.”