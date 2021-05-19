newsbreak-logo
California State

2 teens killed in California party bus shooting identified

 22 hours ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Relatives of two people killed after shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway have identified them as two teenagers who were celebrating a friend’s 21st birthday. They say they are 19-year-old Alayasia Thurston, of Oakland, and 16-year-old Zoe Hughes, of Modesto. The two were celebrating a friend's birthday Tuesday when at least two people opened fire from another vehicle on a freeway. They then followed the bus off the freeway and continued shooting at it on city streets. Another five women were wounded.

Oakland, CArock947.com

Two dead after shooting in East Oakland, California – NBC Bay Area

(Reuters) – Two male victims died from gunshot wounds on Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reported https://bit.ly/3tTszks, citing Oakland Police. The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. local time on Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the...
San Francisco, CAMercury News

San Francisco homicides: Three fatal shootings within 18 hours

Three people were fatally shot within 18 hours Friday and Saturday, the San Francisco police reported. • On Friday shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man was shot near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue, in the Excelsior district. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The victim was identified as Jose Vergara-Lopez, 31.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Search continues for Oakland man following capsizing on Delta

(OAKLAND, Calif.) The search for a man who disappeared after his canoe capsized on the Mokelumne River will resume Monday, East Bay Times reports. The capsizing happened near the Highway 12 bridge near Isleton on Sunday around noon when the Coast Guard received reports that three men were in the water after the wake of a passing boat caused them to overturn.
Oakland, CABayInsider

Two teens killed in Oakland marking more than 50 homicides this year

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two teenagers were killed Sunday in Oakland, marking the city’s 50th and 51st homicides of the year, authorities said. Police responded to reports of ShotSpotter activity near Highland Avenue and East 26th Street in the city’s Highland Terrace neighborhood just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, the...
Oakland, CAPosted by
Newsweek

Pregnant Asian Woman Spit On at Oakland Stoplight: 'I Had a Mini Meltdown'

A pregnant Asian woman says she was spit on by a stranger in what she believes was a racially motivated attack. The woman and her husband were sitting in their car at a red light near Broadway and 14th Street in downtown Oakland, California, this past Friday when they were approached by a stranger who then spat in the woman's face through the vehicle's window.
Oakland, CAgcaptain.com

NYK Delphinus Under Tow to Oakland After Fire

The containership NYK Delphinus is under to to the Port of Oakland after suffering an engine room fire on Friday off the coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Sunday. The ship was located about 80 miles southwest of Big Sur. “The NYK Delphinus crew reported a continuous decrease...
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Oakland man reported missing after canoe capsizes in Delta

A six-hour search Sunday failed to turn up a man who went missing after a canoe capsized on the Mokelumne River near Isleton. The search was to resume Monday morning. The capsizing occurred around noon Sunday on the Mokelumne near the Highway 12 bridge. The Coast Guard received a report that three men were in the water after the wake of a passing personal watercraft capsized their canoe.
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
Oakland, CAsfbayca.com

Two teens die in East Oakland shooting

Police said a man has been detained in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens on Sunday evening in East Oakland. Officers responded about 6 p.m. to a shooting in the 2100 block of East 26th Street and found a 17-year-old boy on the ground. They tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...