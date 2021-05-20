Camden Mom Accused Of Killing Her Toddler Now Charged With Boyfriend In Murder-For-Hire Plot

Camden County Correctional Facility Photo Credit: Camden County

An inmate awaiting trial in the death of her 17-month-old son -- as well as her boyfriend -- both have been charged in a murder-for-hire plot, authorities said.

Heather Reynolds, 43, of Sicklerville in Camden County and Jeffrey Callahan, 44, of Clayton in Gloucester County, have been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said.

Reynolds is currently detained on multiple charges including first-degree murder in the May 10, 2018, death of her toddler, Axel Reynolds.

During the investigation into Axel’s death, detectives uncovered evidence that Reynolds and Callahan were allegedly conspiring to have another individual killed, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

Additional details of the alleged murder plot have not been released.

The two were charged after an investigation into the reported plot.

Callahan was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Clayton by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division.

Reynolds was charged on Wednesday at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Both are awaiting detention hearings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.