newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

1 Rock Star ‘Stole’ The Beatles’ Ideas Before Working With Paul McCartney

By Matthew Trzcinski
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Beatles influenced a lot of classic rock musicians, however, one took this influence even farther. A famous rock star admitted to Rolling Stone that he “stole” a number of Beatles’ riffs. Here’s what he said about The Beatles — and here’s a look at his collaborations with Paul McCartney.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
58K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Joanna Newsom
Person
Prince
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Harry Nilsson
Person
Ron Sexsmith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#With The Beatles#Classic Songs#Punk Rock#Rock Star#Rolling Stone#Elo#Crowded House#The White Album#Outkast#Radiohead#Wings#Classic Rock Musicians#Famous Songs#One Hit Wonders#Green Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicKCRA.com

Gibson recreates famous Peter Frampton guitar once thought lost

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You might not think that a guitar company recreating a famous musician's favorite instrument is particularly newsworthy for the masses but there is one particular guitar that has a story all its own. The story of Peter Frampton's "Phenix" Les Paul Custom. If you are one of...
Music940wfaw.com

Flashback: The Beatles Release The ‘Let It Be’ Album

It was 51 years ago Saturday (May 8th, 1970) that the Beatles released what was technically their final album, Let It Be. Although the band's last album, Abbey Road had been released the previous fall, the Let It Be project — which began 16-months before its release — was issued nearly a month after Paul McCartney announced that the “Fab Four” had indeed split. The album served as the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which premiered in New York City on May 13th, 1970. The movie, which was shot in January 1969, was originally intended to be a TV special called Get Back featuring the group rehearsing for their first live show in over two years. The early rehearsals captured the group — along with John Lennon's soon-to-be wife Yoko Ono — clearly bored, with only Paul McCartney showing any real enthusiasm for the new material. The first part of the film shows the strain of the early morning sessions held in a cavernous soundstage at London's Twickenham film studios.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Why George Michael Sang Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’ to Just One Person

George Michael fronted Queen for a performance of “Somebody to Love” before thousands on April 20, 1992, at Wembley Stadium. Combine that audience with those reached by live television and radio broadcasts in 76 countries across the globe, and Michael's voice reached hundreds of millions of ears during the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness. But the late pop star was really thinking of just one person.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Eric Church Joins Elite Group Of Just 6 Musicians Who Can Claim This Accomplishment—Including The Beatles And Queen

Country star Eric Church made history this week, becoming the first country artist to ever hold the top two spots on Billboard's vinyl album sales chart, after the popular country artist held an “experiment” by releasing three albums in just eight days, managing to put him in the ranks of just a handful of artists of any genre to do so as vinyl continues its pandemic renaissance.
Musiclinns.com

British stamps celebrate the music of Paul McCartney

Royal Mail revealed the designs of its 12 stamps honoring Paul McCartney as a music icon on May 6, a little more than three weeks ahead of the May 28 issue date. Royal Mail also reported that it collaborated with McCartney and his team at MPL Communications Ltd. for this stamp issue, adding that McCartney was personally involved “in the images used and the wider product range created for the issue.”
Musicmyq105.com

7 Classic Rock Songs for Mother’s Day

If your mother rocks, you’ll want to check out these seven classic rock songs in honor of Mother’s Day!. Queen - Tie Your Mother Down (Official Video) Taken from A Day At The Races, 1976.Click here to buy the DVD with this video at the Official Queen Store:http://www.queenonlinestore.comThe official 'Tie Yo...
MusicPosted by
Capital 95.9

In Defense Of: Starship’s ‘We Built This City’

Everybody says they hate “We Built This City.”. But… everybody doesn’t — even if it really seems like they do. In 2004, Blender magazine and VH1 ganged up on “We Built This City” and placed it at No. 1 on their list of The 50 Most Awesomely Bad Songs...Ever. In 2011, Rolling Stone’s readers named the Starship tune the worst song of the ’80s, and did so by a huge margin. GQ called it “the most detested song in human history.” In The New York Times, Stephen Holden called the album that spawned the song, Knee Deep in the Hoopla, “A compendium of strutting pop-rock clichés” and that it “represents the '80s equivalent of almost everything the original Jefferson Airplane stood against — conformity, conservatism, and a slavish adherence to formula.”
Theater & DanceKokomo Perspective

Sir Paul McCartney honored with Royal Mail stamp collection

Sir Paul McCartney is being honored with a collection of stamps by Royal Mail. The 78-year-old music icon's solo career will be celebrated with a set of 12 postage stamps featuring photographs from the making of his 1970 solo LP 'McCartney' to 2020's 'McCartney III'. The Royal Mail’s Head of...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Paul McCartney to be honoured with a set of postage stamps

Royal Mail has honoured Sir Paul McCartney with a set of 12 special stamps. The main collection features images of eight career-defining albums – solo and with Wings – McCartney, RAM, Venus and Mars, McCartney II, Tug of War, Flaming Pie, Egypt Station and finally McCartney III, which he recorded alone in 2020 during the pandemic and which topped the UK album chart last December.
Musicwsau.com

The Bar Is Higher For Ex-Beatles

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Paul McCartney was used to adoration as a member of The Beatles. The dozens of songs he wrote sold millions of copies and generated critical acclaim as some of the best pop music ever written. So, imagine his surprise when his first solo effort after the breakup of the Fab Four was critically slagged. And imagine his further surprise when his second solo effort, “Ram”, released in 1971, was also put through the critical wringer. Granted the bar for the guy who wrote Yesterday, Eleanor Rigby and The Long & Winding Rd is going to be higher than for most other artists but the dislike for this record was almost universal within the music press.
MusicNME

Watch Manchester Orchestra’s stirring cover of Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’

American indie rockers Manchester Orchestra have shared a stirring cover of Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’, recorded for US broadcaster SiriusXM. Singer Andy Hull and lead guitarist Robert McDowell recently sat down in the studio to perform an intimate rendition of the song. Their cover has a slower, sadder pace than Young’s original, with Hull gently strumming his acoustic guitar while McDowell provides keys and backup vocals. Watch it below.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: The Beatles Release ‘Let It Be’ in 1970

Beatles fans, the song is wonderful, but it may bring back unpleasant memories. On this day, 51 years ago, Let It Be, the album, was released, coming almost a month after the iconic group broke up. Paul McCartney spearheaded the song and album. There also was a movie to go...
Entertainmentseattlepi.com

Paul McCartney Docuseries to Be Released on Hulu in July

Hulu has announced that a six-part music docuseries titled “McCartney 3,2,1” will premiere on July 16. The original series will feature in-depth conversations between Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin. The two music legends will discuss McCartney’s groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 1970s arena rock of Wings and his 51 years as a solo artist. While exploring the creativity of music, the pair will also touch on the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that influenced their most iconic songs.
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
MusicNewsTimes

Flashback: Paul and Linda McCartney Bring Domestic Bliss of 'Ram' to the Stage

Happy 50th anniversary to Paul and Linda McCartney’s Ram, an album so divisive that it’s either despised or defended to the death — there is no in-between on this one. Rolling Stone famously described Macca’s second solo LP as “incredibly inconsequential” and “monumentally irrelevant,” while John Lennon called it “muzak” and mocked the pastoral cover on a postcard inside the sleeve of Imagine. But half a century later, it’s now regarded as a whimsical masterpiece, often credited for influencing the entire genre of indie pop, not to mention sitting pretty at Number 450 on RS‘s 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. “Another Day,” indeed.