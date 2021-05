Hairstylist and hair designer Mia Neal says her first memory of doing hair involved playing with dolls. "I played with dolls until it was weird. You know like when you’re supposed to stop? I didn’t stop. I had to hide them under the bed because I was still doing their hair," she says, laughing in her car. Neal was on the phone with Allure during a four-hour drive from Atlanta, Georgia to Hinesville, situated on the state’s coastal plain. "It's funny 'cause I feel like that's what I do for a living now with the wigs, you know? Somehow I made a job out of doing doll hair," she adds.