‘I Am Shocked’: Russell Simmons Reportedly Sues Ex-Wife Kimora and Her Husband Claiming They Illegally Used His Shares of a Beverage Company to Pay Court Case Expenses

By Atahabih Germain
Atlanta Blackstar
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic executive Russell Simmons is reportedly suing his ex-wife and entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband Tim Leissner for allegedly transferring and using his shares from an energy drink company to pay for Leissner’s expenses related to his court case, The Blast reported. In 2018, the former Goldman Sachs managing director pleaded guilty to a $2.7 billion money-laundering scheme out of Malaysia.

atlantablackstar.com
