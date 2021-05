We are often told that words are powerful, but that isn’t always correct. Let me explain. Say you need to use the bathroom, but you don’t speak the same language as anyone you can ask. A few (and therefore powerful) words might be all you need to pop the question; the real work, unfortunately, will be in understanding the answer. A torrent of unfamiliar words, abbreviations, and colloquialisms can quickly untether a listener and render the most basic act of existing in that moment as a sort of lonely violation. Even worse, a failure to then respond can unleash all sorts of dangerous reactions from the speaker: pity, infantilization, rage, a calculation of potential exploitation. Both the speaker and the listener know this, instinctually, which makes the situation that much worse.