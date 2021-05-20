newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 14 hours ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;86;56;85;57;A stray t-shower;SSE;6;49%;54%;7. Albuquerque, NM;80;57;85;64;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;25%;3%;12. Anchorage, AK;58;44;54;44;A shower in the p.m.;NW;8;56%;66%;1. Asheville, NC;76;54;78;52;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;54%;1%;11. Atlanta, GA;79;61;80;57;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;8;51%;13%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;85;61;70;54;Breezy in the...

www.michigansthumb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Wind Speed#Sun#City Town#State#Sse#Nw#Ga#Billings#Mt#Al#Ma#Caribou#Ese#Sc#Nh#Mi#Wsw#Nne#Ene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
ABC News

Trump CFO faces second criminal inquiry: Sources

Former President Trump’s long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has been under criminal investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James for several months, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The investigation, the sources said, began with a referral from state tax authorities several months ago and involved...
Posted by
Reuters

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining momentum

Diplomatic moves towards a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gathered pace on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a de-escalation, but Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza and Hamas rocket fire resumed after a pause. A senior official in the Hamas militant group predicted a ceasefire within...
Posted by
The Hill

Jobless claims fall to 444K, setting another post-lockdown low

The number of new applications for unemployment insurance fell last week to 444,000, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, setting a new post-lockdown low for initial weekly jobless claims. In the week ending May 15, first-time claims for jobless benefits fell by 34,000 from the previous week’s...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

"Piles of problems," but Russia calls 1st top-level meeting with Biden administration "positive"

Moscow — Russia's government on Thursday called the first face-to-face meeting between senior Russian and U.S. diplomats under the Biden administration "positive." The Kremlin said the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday bode well for a potential summit this summer between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.
NBC News

Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary and changes pronouns to they/them

Actor and singer Demi Lovato on Wednesday came out as nonbinary and said they would be changing their pronouns to they/them. "I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between," Lovato wrote on Twitter. "Not...
Posted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden signs bill to combat anti-Asian hate crimes

Washington — President Biden on Thursday will sign legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support that aims to combat the spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans that proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic. The measure, spearheaded by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Congresswoman Grace Meng of New York, was...