Why Healing Is an Act of Love

They say you don’t really ever reach self-realization until you are standing in the middle of your shadow and your light. The carnal, visceral, powerful urges that drive the psyche. The things we want to hide from others, in a world where we are expected to wear the proverbial (and literal, now) mask. Carl Jung discussed the concept of the shadow self. The persona is considered to be how we present ourselves to the world around us, how we “want” to be seen usually in accordance with societal or familial expectations. The self is what’s underneath that. It’s you being silly and dancing around the house in your underwear to Post Malone. Or raw, unfiltered, reading at night in the quiet of your home. Your insecurities, dreams, desires. Then, it leads to what lurks beneath. The shadow. The darkness. It holds our darkest urges or desires; carnal, and visceral. Think back to the cave man days where we probably had to kill one another in order to ensure our family had food. Survival of the fittest. It’s what makes you have the urge to punch your boss in the face when they’re actively being an asshole.