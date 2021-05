Pendleton County baseball finished out their week at 1-2. Their overall record on the season currently stands at 9-11. Their overall district record sits at 2-4. The Wildcats started off the week with a close 7-5 loss to Covington Holy Cross. The Indians held a 6-0 lead into the top of the 6th inning. Junior Brice Redden put the Wildcats on the board with a deep triple to straight way center field scoring both senior Joey Ball and sophomore Ethan Verst who both reached base on walks. Freshman Aaron Kirsch then knocked in Redden on a ground ball single to cut the lead to 3 runs.