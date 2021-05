CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Blue Ridge Health District is doing its first virtual Town Hall in awhile to update everyone on a number of developments in the pandemic, and about vaccinations. Since their last Town Hall, vaccine supplies have become more abundant and walk-ins have begun to be accepted at the JC Penney location, and at Seminole Square where BRHD operates jointly with UVa Health. Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson has since shared with that county’s Board of Supervisors a plan to shut down the JC Penney mass vaccination location June 15. We expect BRHD to talk more about that.