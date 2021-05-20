Navigate Disruptions to Care that Affect Health, Budgets and Operations

I think we can all agree that Arizonans deserve access to high-quality, comprehensive health care coverage. However, the way to ensure that is by strengthening programs that are currently working well and continuing to address the areas within our health care system that aren’t. Recent proposals, like buying into Medicare at 60, would only serve to destabilize and deplete funding for an already at-risk program. We owe it to the tens of millions of Americans who have worked and chipped into the program their entire lives to ensure it remains as strong and solvent as possible. The government has already raised red flags about the program’s solvency, with some Medicare programs projected to be depleted of funds in just five years. The fund could go bankrupt even sooner under one of these Medicare expansion programs. That could jeopardize the future of the entire program, threatening access to quality care that millions of seniors rely on.