newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Lansing legislators introduce $500 million dam safety plan

By Bruce Walker
tribuneledgernews.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of legislators in Lansing have unveiled a $500 million plan to avert future dam catastrophes in Michigan. On the one-year anniversary of devastating floods caused by the failure of two dams on the Tittabawasee River in Midland and Gladwin counties, Michigan House and Senate sponsors of the plan said they’ll introduce a package of bills to deal with the state’s aging dam infrastructure.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Gladwin, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wentworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dams#Michigan House#State Legislators#Michigan State#State Of Emergency#State Law#Republicans#House Senate#Dam Safety Projects#Dam Repairs#Dam Owners#Dam Failure Disasters#Union Township#Legislation#River#Midland County#Policy Improvements#Safety Upgrades#R Midland#Lake Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Lansing, MIDetroit News

FAA, Michigan House could probe Whitmer's private flights

Lansing — The Federal Aviation Administration and the chairman of a Michigan House panel suggested Monday that they would further examine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's use of a private plane to visit her father in March. Rep. Steve Johnson, the chairman of the Michigan House Oversight Committee, said he's considering probing...
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

OK, now open carry is really banned at the Michigan Capitol

It took an additional five months, but the Michigan Capitol Commission finally prohibits openly carrying guns at the legislative building in Lansing after preliminary steps early this year. From The Detroit News:. The Michigan Capitol Commission on Monday voted unanimously to close what its members consider a loophole in the...
Lansing, MIHerald-Palladium

Business leaders oppose House-passed cuts to UM, Wayne St.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state's economic competitiveness. The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

EPA proposes to remove Barrels Inc. site in Lansing from Superfund list

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed deleting the Barrels Inc. site at 1405 North Larch St. in Lansing, Michigan, from Superfund’s National Priorities List. The EPA added the former drum reclamation facility to the NPL in 1989 and later designated the State of Michigan as the...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...