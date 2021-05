Over the centuries, we have witnessed watch dials morph from solid pieces of metal with hands to beautifully embellished works of art that boast hand enameling, gem setting, engraving hand painting and more. In recent years, we have even seen great Métiers d’ Arts dials made of feather, straw and wood marquetry, as well as sculptural delights. But now, the house of Bovet 1822 takes the concept of the dial as canvas to a whole new level, revolutionizing time with an art form and material never before executed in watchmaking. The brand adorns the new Miss Audrey Sweet Art watch with a dial made from pure sugar crystals.