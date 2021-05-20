newsbreak-logo
Prosecutor says accused killer Cristhian Bahena Rivera told authorities he recalls fight, then ‘Mollie is in his trunk’

Ames Tribune
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe break that helped investigators solve the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts began, Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver said, with a "specter." Klaver delivered the prosecution's opening statement Wednesday in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the farmhand accused of killing the 20-year-old university student and hiding her body in July 2018. Speaking to the jury, Klaver recounted how hundreds of people turned out and scoured the countryside around Brooklyn, Iowa, after Tibbetts failed to arrive on Thursday, July 19, at the Grinnell day care where she worked for the summer.

Lawiowapublicradio.org

LISTEN: Jury Selection In Cristhian Bahena Rivera Begins Monday

Bahena Rivera faces a first degree murder charge in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Her disappearance prompted a massive search and attracted national attention. The trial has been delayed and moved multiple times and the public won’t be allowed into the courtroom because of the coronavirus. IPR Morning Edition...
Lawradiokmzn.com

BAHENA RIVERA MURDER TRIAL CLOSED TO PUBLIC

When Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s murder trial begins next Monday (5/17), media and the public won’t be allowed in the courtroom. Bahena Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in her home town of Brooklyn in July 2018. Judge Joel Yates says the limited size of the courtroom in Davenport, as well as social distancing requirements for coronavirus, means that the general public won’t be allowed in the courtroom and only one pool photographer for the media will be allowed. Yates is allowing live video streaming of the trial—after the jury is selected. Jury selection cannot be broadcast under Iowa courtroom media rules. The trial has been moved from Poweshiek County to Davenport because of pretrial publicity.
Iowa Statemanisteenews.com

Judge OKs broadcast, limits attendance at Iowa murder trial

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The public will be able to watch the trial of the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts — but not in person. Citing COVID-19 protocols, Judge Joel Yates said in an order dated Monday that members of the public and news media will not be allowed inside the courtroom when the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera starts next week. But he acknowledged “intense public” interest in the case and said news outlets can operate remote-controlled video cameras to broadcast the proceedings live on the internet or television.
Iowa StatePosted by
WDBO

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Scott County, IAnbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI/KCRG) - Prosecutors warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a man charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Cristhian Bahena Rivera faces a first-degree murder charge...
Brooklyn, IAKSNB Local4

Criminal defense attorney breaks down Mollie Tibbetts trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After almost three years, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts is set to stand trial starting Monday with jury selection. Cristian Bahena Rivera is charged with First Degree Murder, accused of stabbing Tibbetts to death. Tibbetts was last seen July 18th of 2018 while...
Scott County, IAAmes Tribune

Jury selection begins in trial of Christian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

Jury selection is underway for the trial of Christian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. The trial is taking place in Scott County, and court officials called more than 170 potential jurors to a downtown convention center for jury selection. The parties have agreed to question a pool of 37 candidates in groups of 12 and 13, with an initial group of 17 men and 20 women.
Click2Houston.com

Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student's slaying

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Mexican national facing trial Monday for the fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student has been portrayed by former President Donald Trump as a criminal who exploited lax immigration laws. Legal experts say ensuring a fair trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the farmhand charged with...
Davenport, IAnewsnationnow.com

Jury selection to begin in trial for suspect in death of Mollie Tibbetts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (NewsNation Now) — The trial of the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will begin Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 20-year-old Tibbetts. Tibbetts disappeared in July 2018 while out for a run in...
Tarrant County, TXfox4news.com

Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty for Carla Walker’s accused killer

FORT WORTH, Texas - Tarrant County prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a man charged with killing a teenage girl nearly 50 years ago. "After much analysis and with the support of the family of Carla Walker, we have determined that justice would best be served in this case by waiving the death penalty and seeking a sentence which ensures this defendant will spend the rest of his days in prison," said Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson.