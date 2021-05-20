newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How Are You Workin’ It in 2021?

By Indy Staff
Santa Barbara Independent
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re an essential worker, working from home, or making ends meet somewhere in between, the reality of work in 2021 is like something we’ve never experienced. So we’d like to know what work life is like for you in a world that’s fast-emerging (we hope!) from the planet’s latest pandemic.

www.independent.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How Are You#Working From Home#Pandemic#Planet#Questionnaire#Working Life#Work Life#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Career Development & Advicearcamax.com

How To Choose the Best Career for You

Q: I am 35, and I have been in information technology since the beginning of my career. IT jobs are often well-paid and easy to find, but they are not what I want to do anymore. I am thinking about changing fields, but I am hesitant. I realize I will lose my seniority if I leave my job and my experience won't matter if I leave the field. Is it crazy to switch this far along in my career?
Career Development & Adviceyoursun.com

What do you do when your dream job is a nightmare?

What happens when you land your dream job but it turns out to be anything but?. Friends, career consultants and the media inundate us with a constant barrage of advice telling us to follow our dreams, find our bliss or pursue our passions in our professional lives. Yet this kind of advice is not always easily followed.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

What Love Needs in Order To Thrive

We all want more than to have our relationships merely survive. We want to have a loving relationship that will flourish. What then are the conditions that need to be present in order for love to do more than just limp along? What is necessary in order for love to grow and thrive?
Small BusinessThrive Global

Work-Life Balance and Flexibility: Why Coworking Spaces Are the Future

Coworking spaces bring together different businesses under the same roof. Employees of different firms get to interact with each other and extend their network beyond just the employees of their own company. Expanding your connections beyond a limited workgroup can have various benefits. You get to discover new opportunities and also if you wish to change your job, some of these contacts could even help you. Some of these contacts could even help you in setting up a new business if you wish to or help you with a new project of yours.
Career Development & Advicefacilityexecutive.com

Working From Home: Is Distance Destroying Dialogue?

The flexibility and autonomy many people desired for years became a reality overnight when the COVID-19 pandemic forced companies to allow employees to work from home. And while being able to work from home may seem like a silver lining, a new study from VitalSmarts found that while it may have boosted employee satisfaction, working from home also negatively and significantly impacted a key performance indicator – communication.
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

So, You Got Ghosted — at Work

Whether it’s a recruiter who has gone silent after extending a job offer or a connection on LinkedIn who stops responding, we’re seeing ghosting manifest in a number of ways in the workplace. Instances of sudden silence can easily shatter your confidence and leave you feeling confused and rejected. You’re left retracing your steps to see where you went wrong, or worse, in limbo, wondering if it’s appropriate to follow up. There are a few things you can do if you’ve been ghosted.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

How much sleep do you really need?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do I need to sleep for a long time at night? – Sly M., 6, Cambridge, Massachusetts. Just like eating, drinking or breathing, sleep...
Mental Healthhbr.org

The Essentials: Being Productive

How self-awareness, zoning out, and routines help us complete our most important work. Why is it that we often wake up with big plans — and seemingly enough energy to complete the tasks on our to-do list — and go to bed lamenting all the unfinished work?. A social worker...
Relationshipsdailytitan.com

Column: Maintaining friendships after graduation

For many students, graduating from college is a memorable and emotional experience that marks a new stage of one’s professional journey and validation for years of hard work and dedication. It means the end of late-night study sessions, extensive Zoom lectures and rising tuition fees. Painfully, it often means the...
Career Development & Adviceshrm.org

How to Stop Perpetuating ‘Ghosting’ Culture

​The practice of "ghosting"—severing all communication with someone without any explanation or warning—has become common during job interviews. It happens on both ends of the relationship; sometimes the prospective employer ghosts the job candidate, while other times the candidate pulls a disappearing act. While it's typically done to avoid confrontation, it can lead to bigger problems.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Mindful Parenting

Before our boy was born, my husband and I had a conversation about the kind of life we wanted to create for our growing family. We were adamant that we didn’t want any emotional baggage from our past, our family histories, to be passed down to him. We were adamant that we deal with our “stuff” so that we could be aware and present should old habits, thought patterns creep up. The fact that we were already on that path of self-awareness before we got together was a bonus. Oliver James, the author of How Not To F*** Them Up, says at the basis of an emotionally healthy child is the emotional health of its parents. Basically, if you’re happy, they’re happy. He adds in an interview with The Independent, “The real challenge of parenthood, is you, not your child.” How right he is.
Healthfox26houston.com

Is it time for a complaint cleanse?

When is the last time you walked away from a conversation exhausted by listening to someone complaining? It has been a struggle this past year with the pandemic. The numerous changes and stressors have provided many opportunities to complain. It may seem like an innocent way to pass time or a way of expressing yourself, but when you complain or listen to people complaining, you will find yourself feeling less in control, more stressed about your situation and more negative. The more negative and stressed we become, the more harmful it is to our brain.