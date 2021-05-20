How Are You Workin’ It in 2021?

Before our boy was born, my husband and I had a conversation about the kind of life we wanted to create for our growing family. We were adamant that we didn’t want any emotional baggage from our past, our family histories, to be passed down to him. We were adamant that we deal with our “stuff” so that we could be aware and present should old habits, thought patterns creep up. The fact that we were already on that path of self-awareness before we got together was a bonus. Oliver James, the author of How Not To F*** Them Up, says at the basis of an emotionally healthy child is the emotional health of its parents. Basically, if you’re happy, they’re happy. He adds in an interview with The Independent, “The real challenge of parenthood, is you, not your child.” How right he is.