Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Greg Olsen starting Tight End University summit

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has had a fruitful career thus far, racking up 264 receptions for 3,579 yards and 14 touchdowns in 53 games over the course of four seasons. He also recently revealed to Matt Verderame on his Stacking the Box podcast that the Seattle Seahawks planned to draft him in 2017, but the red and gold swooped in to snatch him in the fifth round before Seattle could do so. The 27-year-old tight end recalled the events leading up to the 49ers’ selection.