Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Greg Olsen starting Tight End University summit
Some of the league's best tight ends - Kansas City's Travis Kelce, San Francisco's George Kittle and recently retired Greg Olsen - are following the lead of the NFL's pass rushers and offensive linemen. They are creating a summit for players at the position. Tight End University will take place this summer in Nashville. Twelve [more]www.49erswebzone.com