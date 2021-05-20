When will capital gains taxes spike? Advisors look to next week for clues

As a specialist in retirement income planning, I often find that investors will frequently overlook the effects of taxation in their portfolio. Taxes and fees are detractors from net return. An 8% return is only 8% if you don’t pay any fees or taxes. If you’re not careful, that return could easily be as low as 5% once taxes and fees are deducted. The goal then, is to pay as little of both as possible so that more of the money stays in your pocket. I commonly find that many investors are very aware of fees, or at least try to be. Sometimes they go to extremes to pay as little in fees as possible. Unfortunately, this can sometimes backfire when the low fees come at the expense of performance or tax efficiency, etc. While watching fees is very important, they need to be taken into consideration with all the other components of your portfolio.