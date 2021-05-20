How to get information fast when a wildfire breaks out
The latest state drought map has bad news for the Eagle County and the rest of the Western Slope. That means it’s a good year to tap into wildfire information resources. A reader recently asked for information about the best places to find that kind of information. The good news is there’s plenty of easy-to-get information available. Other information is available for those who want to take a deeper dive into energy release components and other elements of wildland observation.www.vaildaily.com