Environment

How to get information fast when a wildfire breaks out

By Scott Miller
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 15 hours ago
The latest state drought map has bad news for the Eagle County and the rest of the Western Slope. That means it’s a good year to tap into wildfire information resources. A reader recently asked for information about the best places to find that kind of information. The good news is there’s plenty of easy-to-get information available. Other information is available for those who want to take a deeper dive into energy release components and other elements of wildland observation.

