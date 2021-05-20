newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Premier League permutations: The final day of this season is all about European qualification... here's all you need to know about who can qualify for which tournament and what results are needed to finish in the top seven

By Daily Mail
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be nothing to play for at the top and bottom of the Premier League on the final day of the season but the battle to secure European football is going to go down to the wire. After the midweek round of fixtures, eight top-flight sides can still secure...

Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 tiebreakers and table, including promotion, relegation

Leagues across Europe have some rules that are the same and some that differ, but when it comes to breaking a tie in the standings, it can get a bit confusing. As leagues enter the final week of play, there is plenty of outcomes that could take place. A champion will be declared in Spain's La Liga and France's Ligue 1, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League spots are still to be decided all over, and several teams are still fighting for their top-flight lives.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'It would be unbelievable': Michail Antonio is relishing the possibility of Champions League football after his double takes West Ham to within just three points of fourth-placed Chelsea with only four matches remaining

Michail Antonio has expressed his excitement at the possibility of playing in the Champions League next season after scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Burnley to take West Ham back up to fifth. The 31-year-old played for the first time in four weeks following his recovery from a hamstring...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Three things we learned from Liverpool – Southampton

Liverpool and Southampton traded chances but only Sadio Mane delivered a goal in a 1-0 win to buttress the Reds’ top-four hopes on Saturday at Anfield. Mane’s goal was assisted by Mohamed Salah and the pair provided plenty of threat, but Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster and Liverpool counterpart Alisson Becker mostly held their own under duress.
Premier LeagueESPN

Unbelievable! Alisson joins the select band of goal-scoring goalkeepers

Liverpool kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive with a dramatic 2-1 victory over West Brom on Sunday. The winning goal came in the 95th minute, when Alisson rose highest amid a crowded box to nod home and thus become the first keeper to score for the Reds in any competition in the club's entire 129-year history.