Premier League permutations: The final day of this season is all about European qualification... here's all you need to know about who can qualify for which tournament and what results are needed to finish in the top seven

Leagues across Europe have some rules that are the same and some that differ, but when it comes to breaking a tie in the standings, it can get a bit confusing. As leagues enter the final week of play, there is plenty of outcomes that could take place. A champion will be declared in Spain's La Liga and France's Ligue 1, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League spots are still to be decided all over, and several teams are still fighting for their top-flight lives.