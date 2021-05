When I was already writing this, a bit of shipping trouble in the Suez Canal caused a re-adjustment. The original introduction was going to point out that shipping logistics has a wider impact than most people consider. Now people are well aware of the supply chain issues that only a few days of delay can cause. Yet, there’s still more that is involved in shipping. Sanctions are a tool used by multiple nations. Multinational shipping organizations and their customers can be put in financial and legal risk due to the political environment. This is another area where artificial intelligence (AI) can be part of a solution to mitigate business risk.