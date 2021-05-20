GIPS temporary plan for old Principal building

City Manager Jason Rabe told the council, during Wednesday's City Council meeting, that the work on the water treatment plant has progressed to the point where the footprint of the building has been established. The building will have four walls and a roof. They now must determine exactly what equipment and machinery will be placed inside those four walls, the work that will be performed by that equipment, and the cost and/or quality of the equipment. This work will greatly impact the cost of the plant.