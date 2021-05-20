newsbreak-logo
GIPS temporary plan for old Principal building

By Diamond Nunnally
KSNB Local4
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA recurring recording of Local4 News at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. A recurring recording of Local4 News at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. A recurring recording of Local4 News at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

City plans biggest Covelli principal payment

YOUNGSTOWN — The city plans to pay $1.46 million in principal this year toward the loan it took out in 2005 to fund its portion of the Covelli Centre. It would be the largest amount ever paid by the city toward the facility’s principal. The previous largest amount was $900,000 in both 2019 and 2020.
Museumsstpetecatalyst.com

Historic designation planned for building that houses the Woodson Museum

The building that currently is home to the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum could soon be designated a local historic landmark. The St. Petersburg Community Planning and Preservation Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the structure be listed in the city’s Register of Historic Places. Final approval is up to the St. Petersburg City Council, which initiated the process for designating the building as a local historic landmark last year.
Newport, RIMiddletown Press

Planning board approves demolition of 5 buildings

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Newport Planning Board has voted to allow for the demolition of several buildings on Waites Wharf to make way for a proposed 150-room waterfront hotel. The board this week approved in a 5-3 vote the demolition of five buildings listed as “significant contributing structures” in...
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Clearwater County Building and Planning has new hours

The Clearwater County Building and Planning Department, 150 Michigan Ave., will be implementing new office hours starting May 17. The office will be open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment only on Friday. To schedule an appointment, please contact the office at 208-476-4815.
Lansdale, PAReporter

Cannon Avenue building plans to be heard May 18

LANSDALE — If you're interested in learning more about a project to convert a former stove works on Cannon Avenue into apartments, mark your calendar for later this month. "May 18 will be the zoning hearing for 501 North Cannon Avenue, in the industrial building," said councilman Rich DiGregorio. In...
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

Water treatment plant building plans in progress

City Manager Jason Rabe told the council, during Wednesday's City Council meeting, that the work on the water treatment plant has progressed to the point where the footprint of the building has been established. The building will have four walls and a roof. They now must determine exactly what equipment and machinery will be placed inside those four walls, the work that will be performed by that equipment, and the cost and/or quality of the equipment. This work will greatly impact the cost of the plant.
New York City, NYadafruit.com

Old Buildings, New Views

Now I’m not exactly a huge fan of all of the recent residential developments cropping up around NYC (some of them are truly eyesores, and most of them are incredibly pricy), but I am a sucker for the city’s architectural past. Some of the views afforded to tenants occupying these newer buildings are simply breathtaking. Check out more from The New York Times.
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Cargo Largo brings back building plans

Despite continued delays, Cargo Largo still plans to build a new facility just north of its Independence location on 35th Street. Cargo Largo’s approximately $40 million plan would consolidate its operations from six locations around the metro area into a new store, corporate headquarters and warehouse on currently vacant land west of Noland Road across from Truman High School.
Kent, OHwyso.org

Kent Plans to Build a Chimney That's Literally For the Birds

Kent residents should expect more permanent neighbors this spring or summer: chimney swifts. While the birds are not new to the city, a designated shelter for them will be, since Kent’s city council approved a chimney-swift tower to be built sometime in the summer. The sanctuary will be located on...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Details emerge for planned Edgehill building

Details are emerging and images have been submitted to Metro regarding a mixed-use building for an Edgehill site located near downtown Nashville’s inner-interstate loop. Nashville-based CA South Development, led by Meg Epstein, is seeking to undertake redevelopment of the 3.14-acre, 16-parcel property, which fronts Eighth Avenue South at its T-intersection with South Street at 910 Eighth Ave. S. on the northeast fringe of Edgehill.
Politicsleelanaunews.com

Glen Lake dissects building plans

The Glen Lake Board of Education is working to pare down its future building project. The school board discussed this issue at its monthly meeting Monday. The projects proposed originally had a price tag of $51 million and has since been cut down to upwards of $40 million if sent to a vote in the future. The project will feature […]
SoccerHerald-Times

MCS board moves ahead with building plans

MITCHELL — Architect George Link updated the Mitchell Community Schools board on construction plans in a work session Monday night, which was held before the regular school board meeting. Link gave the board two options on the multi-purpose/auxiliary gym to be constructed east of the junior high building on land...
Daviess County, INWashington Times-Herald

Old bank building back on the market

The largest vacant building on Main Street is going back on the market. The Daviess County Commissioners have agreed to put the former Old National Bank building at the corner of Second and Main streets up for sale. “We have been holding onto it just in case we needed some...
New Hartford, NYObserver-Dispatch

Temporary closure planned for Rayhill Trail in New Hartford

A portion of the Philip A. Rayhill Memorial Recreation Trail in New Hartford will be closed due to a sidewalk construction project from May 18-21. The sidewalk ramp replacement project will close the trail at the driveway entrance to WellNow Urgent Care. Signs and barriers will notify pedestrians and cyclists of the temporary closure, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Hollywood, FLPosted by
Hollywood, Florida

Temporary Online Service Interruption Planned

The City's BCLA (Building/Code/Lien/Application) system will be down for maintenance tonight beginning at 6:00 p.m. This routine maintenance is expected to last until approximately 9:00 p.m. this evening. The service outage could last longer should unforeseen issues arise. Affect online services include:. Vacation Rental License Application Program. Local Business Tax...
Energy IndustryTaipei Times

Puyuma protest plan to build solar power plant

Members of the Puyuma people yesterday urged the Taitung County Government to scrap plans for a solar power plant on a 161 hectare plot of land near the estuary of the Jhihben River (知本溪). Taitung City Councilor Chen Cheng-tsung (陳政宗), acting head of the Mafaliu branch of Taitung County’s Aboriginal...