Spokane, Wash., has a lot to offer someone looking to escape a big coastal city – and the real estate market is showing signs that a lot of people want to live there. Located on the eastern edge of Washington, east of the Cascades and west of the Coeur d’Alene Mountains, Spokane is known for its outdoor recreation. There are about a dozen golf courses plus many lakes, rivers and trails nearby. The famous Spokane Falls flow right through the heart of the city.