WWE

MLW News: Update on LA Park’s Pnemonia Recovery, New Gimmick Coming For Leo Brian

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the article– MLW has given an update on L.A. Park and his recovery from pneumonia. As reported last week, Park has been sidelined with the condition and was pulled from a three-way match for a Mexican independent show as a result. MLW reported that they’ve spoken with Park’s sons, writing:. “In...

WWElastwordonsports.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Card (5/10/21)

AEW Dark: Elevation is coming at you! Keep your eyes wide open because the matches are intriguing and the action is exhilarating. Each and every week, AEW gives hungry, young talent the chance to not only showcase their skills but hone their craft. Many of them have proven to be worth this huge spotlight. Elevation has been the playing field in where management, veteran wrestlers, and, fans alike could see the future of the industry as it is unfolding in front of their very eyes. Every Monday night is a cause for celebration because we are starting the week off right. All Elite Wrestling presents another spectacular night of action. Monday nights on YouTube are the place to be. Four huge main events, and more, will keep you pumped up all throughout the night! Grab your buddies and a few drinks. Sit back, relax, and, get your heart pumping. Elevation is upon us, so let’s not wait any longer and run it down.
WWE411mania.com

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

The Middleweight Title is on the line on this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:. * World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (champion) vs. Myron...
WWE411mania.com

Dario Cueto Reportedly Getting New Name In MLW

Dario Cueto will be going with a a new name in MLW, according to a new report. As reported last night, the former Lucha Underground persona made his debut on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion as the mysterios leader of Azteca Underground. According to PWInsider, Cueto will be going as Cesar Duran in MLW, and there will be a storyline explanation for his name change.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MLW News – The Company Is Planning To Return To New York, Fusion, More

MLW is currently figuring out plans for a return to New York. According to a report from Pwinsider, the company is planning to run the Melrose Ballroom in Queens where they’ve ran events before. Due to MLW: Fusion being on hiatus after their season finale last Wednesday, MLW Underground will...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Salina De La Renta Confirms MLW Contract Has Expired

Salina de la Renta's time with MLW has come to an end. On Wednesday's MLW Fusion, Salina de la Renta was seemingly sacrificed by Dario Cueto as part of the Azteca Underground storyline. The scene was shot as a way to write Salina off MLW television. Court Bauer confirmed as much in an interview with John Pollock of POST Wrestling.
WWE411mania.com

Various News: Court Bauer Reveals Achievement For This Week’s MLW Fusion, Ken Shamrock Puts His Kids To Sleep, New Sonya Deville T-Shirt

– In a post on Twitter, Court Bauer noted that this week’s MLW Fusion had the most social media engagement in the company’s history. He wrote: “Thanks you for watching the season finale of #MLWFusion last night. It was the highest social media engagement in @mlw history. I’m not exactly sure what that means but I’m told it’s a good thing. Cool.”
Combat SportsPosted by
Fightful

New MLW Middleweight Champion Crowned On MLW Fusion

Myron Reed makes history. On Wednesday's MLW Fusion, Myron Reed recaptured the MLW Middleweight Title by defeating Lio Rush. Reed scored the victory with the Captain Crunch followed by the No Cap Splash. Rush hit Reed with everything he had, including Rush Hour and Final Hour, but couldn't put Reed...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Top MLW Star Reportedly Done With The Company, Backstage News On Dario Cueto’s Return

Salina de la Renta is reportedly done with MLW. As noted, last night’s season finale of MLW Fusion ended with the reveal of Azteca Underground’s El Jefe, Dario Cueto. The storylines have had Azteca Underground, ran by Cueto, acquiring de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado, and de la Renta finding herself in trouble with the organization due to recent happenings. Salina was “kidnapped” last week, and her being captured last night by Cueto was said to be her “swan song,” according to PWInsider.
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 131) Review 5.05.21

Well everyone, this is it. The season finale for MLW until July when they’ll be back with more Fusion. I imagine I’ll get a lot of Underground until then (le sigh) but there’s some intrigue coming into this show. Primarily in the form of El Jefe, the mysterious figure behind the Azteca Underground group that’s been throwing money and influence around. Last week Salina de la Renta crossed El Jefe for the last time and was abducted by goons. El Jefe’s identity will almost certainly be revealed tonight (Dario Cueto or riot) to set up the next big arc for MLW. There’s also a rematch for the middleweight title as champion Lio Rush gives former champion Myron Reed his rematch, I kind of expect Reed to go over just because MLW seems to like him. Anyway, let’s get to the action.
WWEf4wonline.com

Dario Cueto revealed as MLW's El Jefe, De la Renta done with company

This story was updated Thursday at 4:30 PM Eastern. The big reveal at the end of MLW's latest run of new Fusion episodes Wednesday was that Dario Cueto is El Jefe, the leader of Azteca Underground. Cueto (Luis Fernandez-Gil) became a cult favorite as the owner and main authority figure...
WWE411mania.com

MLW Files New Trademark That Confirms Dario Cueto’s New Name

WrestlingNews.co reports that on May 4, MLW filed for a trademark for the name ‘Cesar Duran’, which is supposed to be the name for the character played by Luis Fernandez-Gil. The character was called Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground, but presumably the name is owned by Lucha Libre AAA (US) along with the rest of LU. Fernandez-Gil made his wrestling return on this past Wednesday’s Fusion and will be a part of the company going forward.
WWEComicBook

Latest Update on WWE Working With MLW

The past year has seen All Elite Wrestling begin crossing over with other major promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, AAA and the National Wrestling Alliance. WWE, on the other hand, rarely interacts or acknowledges other US promotions, though that might be changing soon. Last week the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported WWE as "in talks" with Major League Wrestling (MLW) about a possible working relationship that would see NXT stars appear on MLW programming. This was compared to the deal WWE previously had with EVOLVE before buying that promotion last year.
WWEPosted by
Forbes

MLW’s Court Bauer Talks Vice TV Deal, WWE Rumors

Court Bauer and MLW have enjoyed a milestone 2021 amid the signing of a new television deal with Vice TV. The promotion recently aired its premiere Vice TV episode on May 1, which featured archival footage. As Vice TV continues to double-down on wrestling content, Bauer is excited about collaborating with the cutting-edge network and its presentation of pro wrestling.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

MLW Promises Alicia Atout Will Break News Concerning MLW's Next Season On 5/5 FUSION

MLW's season wraps up on May 5. Alicia Atout will have more on the future of the promotion on the season finale. Major League Wrestling has announced that Alicia will have breaking news tonight concerning the next season of MLW which will begin this summer at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where fans will return for the first time since the emergence of the global COVID pandemic.
Combat SportsProwrestling.net

MLW’s official preview for tonight’s season finale of Fusion

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to promote tonight’s MLW Fusion season finale. MLW presents Fusion’s season finale TONIGHT at 7pm ET featuring a can’t miss World Middleweight Championship rematch, on YouTube and other platforms. (Learn more about where to watch.) World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (champion) vs....